Register
18:28 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Facebook login page on a computer screen

    Facebook Ignores Russian Embassy in Slovakia's Demand That It Erase Fake Page

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    World
    Get short URL
    19602

    Facebook unblocked the official account of the Russian embassy in Slovakia, but its fake page ontinues to publish misleading information, according to embassy spokesman Nikolai Levshunov.

    Facebook 'Like'
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Germany to Trial Facebook 'Fake News' Vetting Feature
    In an interview with Sputnik Czech Republic, Nikolai Levshunov, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Slovakia, confirmed that although Facebook unblocked the embassy's official account, its fake page is still in place.

    On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Slovakia said that Facebook had blocked its mostly Slovak-language official page for unspecified reasons.

    A fake page reportedly titled "The Soviet Embassy in Czechoslovakia" then started posting misleading information.

    Speaking to Sputnik Czech Republic, Levshunov said that the goal is to try to discredit Russia's position.

    "They publish the alleged position of Russia, in fact, distorting it," Levshunov said referring to the fake page's comment that Russia's borders should be expanded, something that he said aims to convey "the alleged imperial essence of Moscow."

    Another example is related to the fake page describing a recent demonstration of about 7,000 students in Bratislava as "a massive protest by the Slovak public against the country's membership in the European Union, in which almost 150,000 people took part," according to Levshunov.

    "Facebook refuses to block this fake news. We filed a complaint with the Facebook administration but received no reaction. The Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor are trying to confront intruders," he said.

    Citing the 16,000 subscribers of the embassy's official page, Levshunov touted its leading position among other foreign diplomatic missions in Slovakia.

    "By the way, the Slovak news agency TASR has already published the details of this ugly story which is, perhaps, part of a larger information attack on Russia," he concluded.

    A man is silhouetted against a video screen with a Facebook logo as he poses with a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Zenica.
    © REUTERS/ Dado Ruvic
    Facebook 'Fake News' Plan 'a Brutal Attack on Freedom of Speech'
    Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Facebook administration refuses to block fake accounts impersonating the Russian embassies in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

    Zakharova added that she herself had problems with Facebook after the social network has not been able to verify her account for several years, citing what she described as "comic and strange explanations."

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Facebook Plans to Pay Fact-Checkers for Detecting Fake News
    Fake News Fiasco: German Plan to Fine Facebook, Twitter 'Unenforceable'
    ‘Insidious’: Facebook Unveils New Measures to Put a Stop to ‘Revenge Porn’
    Tags:
    information, embassy, students, demonstration, Facebook, Russia, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    World From Above: A Bird's Eye View of the Most Interesting Locations
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Nuclear Volleyball
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok