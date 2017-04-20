Facebook Ignores Russian Embassy in Slovakia's Demand That It Erase Fake Page

In an interview with Sputnik Czech Republic , Nikolai Levshunov, spokesman for the Russian embassy in Slovakia, confirmed that although Facebook unblocked the embassy's official account, its fake page is still in place.

On Wednesday, the Russian embassy in Slovakia said that Facebook had blocked its mostly Slovak-language official page for unspecified reasons.

A fake page reportedly titled "The Soviet Embassy in Czechoslovakia" then started posting misleading information.

Speaking to Sputnik Czech Republic, Levshunov said that the goal is to try to discredit Russia's position.

"They publish the alleged position of Russia, in fact, distorting it," Levshunov said referring to the fake page's comment that Russia's borders should be expanded, something that he said aims to convey "the alleged imperial essence of Moscow."

Another example is related to the fake page describing a recent demonstration of about 7,000 students in Bratislava as "a massive protest by the Slovak public against the country's membership in the European Union, in which almost 150,000 people took part," according to Levshunov.

"Facebook refuses to block this fake news. We filed a complaint with the Facebook administration but received no reaction. The Russian Foreign Ministry and Russia's telecommunications watchdog Roskomnadzor are trying to confront intruders," he said.

Citing the 16,000 subscribers of the embassy's official page, Levshunov touted its leading position among other foreign diplomatic missions in Slovakia.

"By the way, the Slovak news agency TASR has already published the details of this ugly story which is, perhaps, part of a larger information attack on Russia," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the Facebook administration refuses to block fake accounts impersonating the Russian embassies in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Zakharova added that she herself had problems with Facebook after the social network has not been able to verify her account for several years, citing what she described as "comic and strange explanations."

