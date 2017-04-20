Destruction of Iran Nuclear Deal Poses Threat to Stability - Moscow

VIENNA (Sputnik) — The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission is scheduled to meet in Vienna next Tuesday, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

"We will be interested in hearing that US position, which specifically relates to the JCPOA provisions that Mr. Tillerson expressed in general terms," Voronkov said, referring to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

© AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI Tehran Says Nuclear Deal Changes Impossible in Response to Trump-Ordered Review

Tillerson said Wednesday the JCPOA "fails to achieve" the objective of non-nuclear Iran and "only delays" Tehran's goal of becoming a nuclear state.

On July 14, 2015, Iran and the P5+1 group of countries, comprising Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the United States, France and Germany, signed the JCPOA to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program. Under this agreement, Iran stated that it would not further seek to develop or acquire nuclear weapons in exchange for the gradual lifting of international sanctions.

"It [JCPOA] was built on a broad compromise and taking into account the positions of all parties. The destruction of such a mechanism will not add stability both in the region and in the global dimension," Voronkov said.