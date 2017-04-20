Indian-Russian Cooperation Level as High as in Soviet Times - Indian Lawmaker

–

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)The two states in 2017 celebrate the 70th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established between the Soviet Union and India in April 1947.

"The Soviet era was a very different era, and in fact, whatever changes were taking place in India, India has [to be] grateful to the Soviet Union… We have a strong public sector and it is because of Soviet help… It was Soviet help which provided a kind of support to India to gain self-reliance, whether in the oil sector, defense sector, space research or anything like industrialization… Now [there is no] Soviet Union anymore, but Russia and India maintain [the same] level of relationship," Raja said.

He pointed out that the Soviet Union assisted India in laying the foundations for many of its industries and created solid research foundation.

"Russia has never been hostile to India and India cannot be hostile to Russia," Raja added.

The lawmaker stressed that currently India and Russia are cooperating in many spheres, as well as working together in such organizations as BRICS and the G20.

"Both countries are working together on many global issues and international fora [forums]… Both India and Russia are in close cooperation, and now both countries are working together in BRICS. It's a new combined effort in building a multipolar world," he said.

Raja highlighted that mutual trust was necessary for strengthening Indian-Russian bilateral relations, adding that cooperation based on mutual understanding would be good for both of the two countries, as well as the world.

