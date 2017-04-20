Register
12:25 GMT +320 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, rear right, talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as officials of two countries exchange agreements after bilateral meeting in the beach resort state of Goa in western India, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016

    Indian-Russian Cooperation Level as High as in Soviet Times - Indian Lawmaker

    © AP Photo/ Manish Swarup
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9930

    The current relationship between India and Russia is as close as it was during Soviet times, when Moscow provided significant assistance to New Delhi, member of Indian Parliament D Raja told Sputnik adding that India should be grateful to the Soviet Union for its huge support.

    Logo Contest 2017 - Mr Ajoy Kumar Biswas
    © Photo: Twitter/ Russia in India‏
    Logo Marking 70th Anniversary of India-Russia Relations Launched
    NEW DELHI (Sputnik) The two states in 2017 celebrate the 70th anniversary since diplomatic relations were established between the Soviet Union and India in April 1947.

    "The Soviet era was a very different era, and in fact, whatever changes were taking place in India, India has [to be] grateful to the Soviet Union… We have a strong public sector and it is because of Soviet help… It was Soviet help which provided a kind of support to India to gain self-reliance, whether in the oil sector, defense sector, space research or anything like industrialization… Now [there is no] Soviet Union anymore, but Russia and India maintain [the same] level of relationship," Raja said.

    He pointed out that the Soviet Union assisted India in laying the foundations for many of its industries and created solid research foundation.

    "Russia has never been hostile to India and India cannot be hostile to Russia," Raja added.

    The lawmaker stressed that currently India and Russia are cooperating in many spheres, as well as working together in such organizations as BRICS and the G20.

    "Both countries are working together on many global issues and international fora [forums]… Both India and Russia are in close cooperation, and now both countries are working together in BRICS. It's a new combined effort in building a multipolar world," he said.

    Raja highlighted that mutual trust was necessary for strengthening Indian-Russian bilateral relations, adding that cooperation based on mutual understanding would be good for both of the two countries, as well as the world.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Britain Eyes India's Defense Market But Experts Ask If the UK Can Outdo Russia
    Russian Subs to Become Indistinguishable From Whales
    Russia, India Have 'Key Roles' in Bringing Stability to the World
    Criticism in Indian Media Fails to Eclipse 70th Anniversary of Russia-India Ties
    Tags:
    cooperation, India, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok