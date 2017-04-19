Moscow Warns Russian Tourists in Thailand of Terror Threat

"The Federal Agency for Tourism recommends that Russians tourists vacationing in Thailand observe precautionary measures, follow the recommendations of the local authorities, stay away from crowded public places, and avoid leaving the tourist zones unless it's an emergency," the agency said in a statement.
Synchronized attacks on Thailand's security forces were launched in at least 13 locations in the country's southern provinces earlier on Wednesday.
The local police believe that the attacks were committed by Muslim separatist movements operating in those provinces.
