France Ready to Join Efforts With Russia in Fight Against Terrorism

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ayrault held phone talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov focusing on the situation in Syria and intra-Syrian reconciliation talks in Geneva.

"He [ Ayrault] voiced France's readiness to cooperate with Russia in the fight against terrorism and called for an early resumption of negotiations on a political transition [in Syria] in line with the Geneva communique and UN Security Council Resolution 2254," the French Foreign Ministry cited Ayrault as saying.

The civil war in Syria has been lasting for around six years with government troops fighting against numerous opposition factions and terror organizations such as al-Nusra Front and Daesh , outlawed in Russia.

The nationwide Syrian ceasefire regime was introduced on December 30, 2016. Terrorist organizations are not part of the ceasefire.