Register
18:14 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Military engineering vehicles seen during a military parade marking the 105th birthday of Kim Il-sung, the founder of North Korea, in Pyongyang

    North Korea 'Nukes' US in Latest Propaganda Video

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    World
    Get short URL
    135460

    Pyongyang released a video showing a simulated North Korean missile strike against the United States; the footage was demonstrated during a concert honoring the birthday anniversary of the country's founding father, according to Yonhap News Agency.

    A man watches a TV news program showing photos published in North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper of North Korea's Pukguksong-2 missile launch and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon
    Apocalypse Sooner: South Korea Speeds Up Preparation of Ballistic Arsenal
    A video of a simulated North Korean missile strike against the United States was demonstrated during a concert in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was in attendance at the concert, Yonhap News Agency reported. 

    The fearsome footage showed an apparently new North Korean ballistic missile wiping out an American city, in what was followed by a burning American flag appearing with a cemetery in the background.

    The video was accompanied by celebratory songs, one of which touted North Korea's Taepodong intercontinental ballistic missile, "which is like lighting" and is "ready to challenge imperialism."

    In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Viktor Baranets called the video part of Pyongyang's anti-American propaganda.

    "Pyongyang sees the US as its number one enemy, which is why similar information 'shots' against Washington are fired day and night. The video adds fuel to the fire of aggravating US-North Korean relations and I think that the footage compensates for all of American's insulting rhetoric toward Pyongyang," Baranets said.

    He added that Washington was certainly outraged about the video because "Americans do not like it when they are slapped on the nose in such a way."

    Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but at the same time admitted that there is the threat of nuclear war with North Korea.

    Asked about whether Americans should fear about the war with Pyongyang, Trump told CNN affiliate WTMJ in Wisconsin that "it's a very, very tricky situation and…you always have to be concerned [because] you don't know exactly who you're dealing with."

    Trump also said that the North Korean problems should have been tackled by former US President Barack Obama or his predecessors, but that all of them "postponed it."

    "Now I'm put in a position where he actually has nuclear [weapons] and we're gonna have to do something about it," Trump said in a clear nod to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

    Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, said earlier this week that the US military is poised and ready to repel any strike launched by North Korea.

    "We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response. All options are on the table. History will attest that the soldier does not bear the sword in vain," he was quoted by CNN as saying during his visit to Japan.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un waves during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.
    © AP Photo/ Wong Maye-E
    Trump's Long Game: Why Nuclear Apocalypse Didn't Erupt on Korean Peninsula
    He also described North Korea as "the most dangerous threat for the Asia-Pacific region."

    Earlier, he used sterner language, saying that the era of Washington's "strategic patience" towards North Korea was over. Pence also urged Pyongyang not to test the resolve of US President Donald Trump.

    In response, North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol said that Pyongyang plans to increase the number of missile test launches.

    Speaking to the BBC, he said that Pyongyang would continue to test-launch missiles "on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis" and that a full-scale war would ensue if the US took military action.

    Last Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had attempted to launch an unidentified missile earlier that day but appears to have failed.

    US Pacific Command, for their part, issued a statement that they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15.

    US Ambassador to the UN and UN security council president, Nikki Haley speaks during an United Nations Security Council meeting on Syria, at the UN headquarters in New York
    © AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD
    US 'Not Looking for Fight' With North Korea
    The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

    Separately, the deployment of elements of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system began in South Korea in early March in response to North Korea's ballistic missile tests and despite China's strong opposition to the move.

    Tensions between the two Koreas are rising after Pyongyang conducted two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 missiles in 2016.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Moscow Hopes US to Assess North Korea Issue First Before Acting
    US, South Korea, Japan to Convene Trilateral Talks on North Korean Threat
    North Korea to Continue Missile Tests Despite Growing Tensions With US
    Pence Cites US Strikes in Afghanistan, Syria in Warning to North Korea
    'North Korea Ready to React if US Opts for Military Actions'
    This is Why US Threats Against North Korea is a 'Signal to China' as Well
    Tags:
    enemy, video, propaganda, missile, rhetoric, weapons, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok