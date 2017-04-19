North Korea 'Nukes' US in Latest Propaganda Video

© AP Photo/ Ahn Young-joon Apocalypse Sooner: South Korea Speeds Up Preparation of Ballistic Arsenal

A video of a simulated North Korean missile strike against the United States was demonstrated during a concert in Pyongyang to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was in attendance at the concert, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The fearsome footage showed an apparently new North Korean ballistic missile wiping out an American city, in what was followed by a burning American flag appearing with a cemetery in the background.

The video was accompanied by celebratory songs, one of which touted North Korea's Taepodong intercontinental ballistic missile, "which is like lighting" and is "ready to challenge imperialism."

In an interview with Sputnik, Russian military expert Viktor Baranets called the video part of Pyongyang's anti-American propaganda.

"Pyongyang sees the US as its number one enemy, which is why similar information 'shots' against Washington are fired day and night. The video adds fuel to the fire of aggravating US-North Korean relations and I think that the footage compensates for all of American's insulting rhetoric toward Pyongyang," Baranets said.

He added that Washington was certainly outraged about the video because "Americans do not like it when they are slapped on the nose in such a way."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump expressed hope for a peaceful settlement of the situation on the Korean Peninsula, but at the same time admitted that there is the threat of nuclear war with North Korea.

Asked about whether Americans should fear about the war with Pyongyang, Trump told CNN affiliate WTMJ in Wisconsin that "it's a very, very tricky situation and…you always have to be concerned [because] you don't know exactly who you're dealing with."

Trump also said that the North Korean problems should have been tackled by former US President Barack Obama or his predecessors, but that all of them "postponed it."

"Now I'm put in a position where he actually has nuclear [weapons] and we're gonna have to do something about it," Trump said in a clear nod to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Vice President Mike Pence, for his part, said earlier this week that the US military is poised and ready to repel any strike launched by North Korea.

"We will defeat any attack and meet any use of conventional or nuclear weapons with an overwhelming and effective American response. All options are on the table. History will attest that the soldier does not bear the sword in vain," he was quoted by CNN as saying during his visit to Japan.

He also described North Korea as "the most dangerous threat for the Asia-Pacific region."

Earlier, he used sterner language, saying that the era of Washington's "strategic patience" towards North Korea was over. Pence also urged Pyongyang not to test the resolve of US President Donald Trump.

In response, North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Han Song-Ryol said that Pyongyang plans to increase the number of missile test launches.

Speaking to the BBC, he said that Pyongyang would continue to test-launch missiles "on a weekly, monthly and yearly basis" and that a full-scale war would ensue if the US took military action.

Last Sunday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that North Korea had attempted to launch an unidentified missile earlier that day but appears to have failed.

US Pacific Command, for their part, issued a statement that they detected what they believed was a North Korean missile launch, which occurred at 11:21 am Hawaii time on April 15.

© AFP 2017/ Jewel SAMAD US 'Not Looking for Fight' With North Korea

The military said the missile "blew up almost immediately," adding that its type is yet to be identified.

Separately, the deployment of elements of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system began in South Korea in early March in response to North Korea's ballistic missile tests and despite China's strong opposition to the move.

Tensions between the two Koreas are rising after Pyongyang conducted two nuclear tests and launched more than 20 missiles in 2016.

