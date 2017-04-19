Register
15:13 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Terrorists from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front drive in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo. (File)

    Daesh Seeks Partnership With Al-Qaeda to Prolong Reign of Terror in Iraq

    © AFP 2017/ AMC / FADI AL-HALABI
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10814

    Daesh terrorists will only regain power if they merge with al-Qaeda, Jaume Pinos, Associate Professor in International Relations at the University of Southern Denmark, told Sputnik.

    'An Ideal Environment': Western Intervention Unites al-Qaeda and Daesh
    © Flickr/ Zoriah
    'An Ideal Environment': Western Intervention Unites al-Qaeda and Daesh
    In an interview with Sputnik, Jaume Pinos, Associate Professor in International Relations at the University of Southern Denmark, said Daesh terrorists will only regain power if they merge with the notorious international terrorist group al-Qaeda.

    On Monday, Iraqi Vice President Ayad Allawi quoted regional sources as saying that that Daesh militants in Iraq are allegedly in talks with al-Qaeda extremists to discuss forging a possible alliance, Reuters reported.

    Allawi, however, added that it remained unclear how the two terrorist groups plan to work together. Daesh had become an offshoot of al-Qaeda in Iraq by 2004, but later broke off and became its rival.

    Right now, the two groups remain at loggerheads over a spate of ideological and tactical differences.

    The latest report comes as Daesh is ceding ground in Iraq, where it has already lost more than three-fourths of the territory it had seized in the summer of 2014.

    Currently the group is embattled in its stronghold Mosul, which Iraqi government troops have been trying to liberate since last October.

    Speaking to Sputnik, Jaume Pinos said that "the rumors" about Daesh's planned merger with al-Qaeda "should be taken into account," especially given that Daesh earlier acted as an al-Qaeda affiliate.

    "So it's not surprising they are considering a potential alliance," he said.

    Referring to Daesh, which he recalled continues to lose regional clout, Pinos said that "they are very well aware" that a merger with al-Qaeda is "the only solution and the only way to regain power and call the shots once again."

    He said that he is also interested in the moral consequences of the possible al-Qaeda-Daesh alliance.

    "If this merger materializes, it will be humiliation and a slap in the face of all those who in the past few months have tried to convince us that al-Qaeda no longer [exists] and that it is not a terrorist organization," Pinos added.

    He did not rule out that the two's merger will take place, "if Daesh and al-Qaeda manage to forget the rift that they have as the result of an internal civil war between the two groups." In any case, only time will tell whether the merger occur, according to Pinos.

    Touching upon "the Trump factor", Pinos pointed out that "if the United States continues its interventionism line, such groups as al-Qaeda and Daesh will no doubt increase their relative and territorial power on the ground, not only in Syria but also neighboring Iraq," he concluded.

    Late last month, a report by the private intelligence firm Soufan Group claimed that al-Qaeda in the Maghreb terror group is quietly expanding in North Africa by merging with local terrorist groups at a time when global attention is focused on defeating Daesh in the Middle East.

    Dust rises from the site of an explosion during clashes between Houthi fighters and pro-government fighters in southwestern city of Taiz, Yemen
    © REUTERS/ Anees Mahyoub
    Saudi Aggression Against Yemen Contributed to Development of Daesh, al-Qaeda – Yemeni General
    "The consolidation of the Sahel's extremist groups into an existing al-Qaeda franchise… makes clear that this model remains highly successful for al-Qaeda" the report said.

    The report cited a March 2 video statement by the leaders of several prominent North African terror groups pledging allegiance to al-Qaeda's central leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, as well as al-Qaeda in the Maghreb leader Abu Musab Abdel Wadoud.

    Have you heard the news? Sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Al-Qaeda Expands in Africa While World Targets Daesh in Middle East
    Ohio State University Attacker Inspired by Daesh, Al-Qaeda Propaganda
    Council of EU Adopts Legislation to Boost Legal Defense Against Daesh, Al-Qaeda
    CIA Director: Daesh Following Different Model Than Al-Qaeda
    Tags:
    clout, solution, merger, power, terrorist organization, Daesh, al-Qaeda
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    Marine Le Pen vs. the World
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok