Terms of Russia-Egypt NPP Contract Signing Depend on Cairo - Rosatom Chief

–

VIENNA (Sputnik)The terms of signing the Russian-Egyptian comprehensive contract for the construction of Egypt's first Dabaa nuclear power plant depend on Cairo, Moscow is ready for signing now, the general director of the Rosatom state corporation, Alexey Likhachev, told reporters Wednesday.

"I can say for sure that in this case, the date of signing contracts depends on the Egyptian side. Technologically, we are ready for signing literally today," Likhachev said.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!