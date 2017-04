© Sputnik/ Oleg Lastochkin Several People Missing Five Rescued After Cargo Shipwreck in Black Sea

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Two Russian citizens were among the 12 crew members of the dry-cargo carrier "Geroi Arsenala" that sank on Wednesday in the Black Sea, the Russian Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport told Sputnik.

"There were 12 crew members on board the shipwrecked dry-cargo vessel that shipwrecked in the Black Sea, including two Russians, one of whom was a captain, nine Ukrainians, and one citizen of Georgia," the agency official said Wednesday.

The official confirmed that one crew member, a Ukrainian motorman, has been rescued.

