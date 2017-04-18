Ideal Partners: Russia Most Likely Candidate to Arm Egypt's Mistral Warships

© AFP 2017/ Georges Gobet Mission Cleopatra: Egypt's Mistral Taking Part in Joint Drills With France

Earlier this week, media reports said that a delegation of Russian specialists arrived in Egypt to negotiate delivering Russian equipment to the Mistral-class assault ships earlier purchased by Egypt from France.

Under the planned deal, Russia offers armament, communication and electronic warfare systems for the Egyptian navy's Mistral warships which may also be equipped with Russia's Ka-52K Katran helicopters.

Russian representatives said in early April that that everything is almost ready for the equipment's transportation, and that the parties only expect the signing of the contract.

Initially, the two Mistrals were built by France for the Russian navy but in August 2015, French President Francois Hollande decided to suspend the contract due to the events in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow and Paris breaking up the agreement was followed by Cairo's decision to buy the helicopter carriers for its navy.

Speaking to Sputnik, Dmitry Drozdenko, who is also deputy editor-in-chief of the Russian military magazine Arsenal Otechestva, expressed confidence that the parties will agree on the supply of Russian equipment for the Egyptian Mistrals.

He recalled that the helicopter carriers were built precisely in line with the Russian Armed Forces' requirements, which is why they are adapted to our radio electronic and arms equipment.

"In principle, Egypt has no choice regarding what equipment to install. Rather, it is the matter of price and delivery date. I am sure that the parties will finally reach a consensus and sign the contract," Drozdenko said, referring to Russia and Egypt.

According to him, the Egyptians will also agree on buying Ka-52K Katran deck helicopters, which he said are a modified version of the Ka-52.

"They were successfully tested in Syria during the deployment of our aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov. The Ka-52 is a superb helicopter with unique attack capabilities, that is, for the first time the helicopter poses a real danger to modern combat ships," Drozdenko said.

"Given that the Mistral amphibious ships were specifically created for carrying Ka-52K helicopters, this contract will most likely be signed and the helicopters will already be delivered to the Egyptian expeditionary helicopter carriers," he concluded

