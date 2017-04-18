Register
16:29 GMT +318 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.

    World Economic Outlook Increases 2017 Global Growth Projection to 3.5% - IMF

    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    World
    Get short URL
    0 73 0 0

    International Monetary Fund said in a report that World Economic Outlook raised its global growth projection for 2017 to 3.5 percent from a prior 3.4 forecast.

    U.S. Vice President Mike Pence (R) swears in Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce as his wife Hilary watches, in Washington, DC, U.S. February 28, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Joshua Roberts
    US Commerce Secretary Dismisses IMF Protectionism Warnings
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) The World Economic Outlook (WEO) raised its global growth projection for 2017 to 3.5 percent from a prior 3.4 forecast, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report on Tuesday.

    "The economic upswing that we have expected for some time seems to be materializing: indeed, the World Economic Outlook (WEO) raises its projection for 2017 global growth to 3.5 percent, up from our recently forecast 3.4 percent," the report stated.

    The 2018 forecast remained the same at 3.6 percent projected growth.

    The IMF revised its projection upward in the United States, reflecting the likely fiscal policy easing, stronger currency and slight increase in confidence. Europe and Japan’s outlooks also improved due to a recovery in global manufacturing and trade.

    In the medium-term, significant downside risks remain, including the threat of protectionism, which could lead to trade wars, the IMF said.

    Growth forecasts for 2017 and 2018 were revised upward for Russia, where economic recovery is benefiting from higher oil prices, and China, reflecting stronger than anticipated policy support.

    For developing economies and emerging markets, growth was revised downward as a result of weaker overall economic outlooks, weaker trade and oil production cuts, especially in Latin America and the Middle East.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    IMF Allocates Over $285 Million to Georgia for Economic Reforms
    Protectionism, Monetary Tightening May Hurt Emerging Markets - IMF
    Blockade of Russian Banks Violates Kiev's Commitments Under IMF Deal - Bank
    Tags:
    economy, growth projections, International Monetary Fund
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    First Color Images of Russian Empire by Pioneer Photographer Prokudin-Gorsky
    Vested Interest
    Vested Interest
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok