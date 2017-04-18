India Deploys Four Warships With Advanced Weapons in the Mediterranean Sea

–

New Delhi (Sputnik)The ships — Mumbai, Trishul, Tarkash and Aditya — will remain at the Greek coast for three days to strengthen existing ties between India and Greece. The indigenously designed destroyer Mumbai and the frigates Trishul and Tarkash are equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors.

“In recent past, Indian Navy has been involved in assisting countries in the Indian Ocean Region with Hydrographic Survey, Search and Rescue, EEZ Surveillance and other such capacity-building and capability enhancement activities. The current deployment in the Mediterranean Sea will contribute towards the Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate interoperability and forge strong bonds of friendship across the seas,” read an Indian Navy statement.

During their deployment in the Mediterranean, the Indian warships will engage with the Hellenic Navy.

