Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Hails Expansion of Contacts With Saudi Arabia

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Contacts between Russia and Saudi Arabia are developing and expanding at various levels, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said Tuesday.

"Indeed, there is a deepening of mutual understanding between our countries, contacts are taking place at all levels," he said during a meeting with the head of The King Salman Center for Humanitarian Aid and Relief.

According to Bogdanov, the two countries have excellent contacts "in all directions."

"I am pleased that at the level of our foreign affairs departments, our ministers, we also have good contacts, and we are looking forward to a visit by the delegation from Saudi Arabia in the near future," he said, without specifying the level of a delegation.

On Monday, a delegation from the Russian parliament's upper house, headed by its speaker Valentina Matvienko, concluded a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia, where it held meetings with the country's top officials. According to Matvienko, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud may visit Russia by the end of 2017.

