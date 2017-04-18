Belarus Interested in Placing Bonds in Chinese Market - President

© AFP 2017/ ANDREY GOLOVANOV Belarus May Get More Russian Oil in 2021 Under Energy Row Settlement Deal

MINSK (Sputnik)Belarus is interested in placing bonds in the Chinese market, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said at a meeting with Chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee Zhang Dejiang.

"We are interested in placing Belarusian bonds in your financial market," Lukashenko said Tuesday.