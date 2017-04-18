US National Security Adviser Discusses Anti-Terror Ties With Indian Counterpart

© AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic India-US Nuclear Deal Set to Miss June 2017 Deadline Over Westinghouse Troubles

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)US National Security Adviser Herbert Raymond McMaster met on Tuesday with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval with the parties having discussed bilateral anti-terror cooperation as well as the situation in Afghanistan and South Asia, a source in the Indian Home Ministry told Sputnik.

"The US National Security Adviser has met Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval for two hours. India-US anti terror cooperation was the main agenda of discussion. The two NSA discussed the security situation of South Asia in general and Afghanistan in particular," the source said.

The source added that McMaster was meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi but details about their talks remained unknown at the moment.

McMaster arrived in New Delhi after visiting Afghanistan and Pakistan on Sunday and Monday respectively.

