Geneva May Host Russia-US-UN Syria Talks Next Week - Russian Deputy FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A trilateral Russia-US-UN meeting on Syria is being planned in Geneva, it may take place next week, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdnov said Monday.

"A trilateral meeting of representatives of Russia, the United States and the United States is being planned in Geneva. We are awaiting the confirmation of our US colleagues," Bogdnov told reporters, adding that such meeting could take place next week.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov could represent Russia at the meeting, according to Bodganov.

