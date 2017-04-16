Relations at Lowest Point Ever - US National Security Adviser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The relations between the United States and Russia have reached the lowest point, so they can only improve, US National Security Adviser Herbert McMaster said Sunday.

"Well, when relations are at the lowest point, there’s nowhere to go but up," McMaster said in an interview with ABC channel.

He added that the recent Russia visit of US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was "perfectly timed" and there was a need to hold "tough discussions" with Moscow, in particular regarding its alliance with Damascus.

McMaster pointed out that it was also necessary "to find areas of cooperation."

Tillerson arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The US senior official also met with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The visit came after April 6 US strikes on a Syrian airfield of Ash Sha’irat, which Washington launched in response to April 4 chemical use incident in the country's province of Idlib, resulted in death of 84 people. The West was quickly to put blame for the incident on Syrian President Bashar Assad despite the fact that Damascus denied its involvement.