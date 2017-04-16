Moscow, Riyadh Have Common Goal to Fight Terrorism - Russian Parliament Speaker

Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation 'Russia Plays Key Role' in Syrian Settlement, Defeating Terrorism

RIYADH (Sputnik) — Despite differences on settling conflicts in the Middle East, Russia and Saudi Arabia are linked by a common commitment to combat terrorism, the speaker of the upper house of Russia's parliament, Valentina Matvienko, said on Sunday after a meeting with Speaker of Saudi Shura Council Sheikh Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Ibrahim Al Al-Sheikh.

"We have some differences on approaches to settlement of the Middle East and North Africa conflicts but there are more issues that bring us together. We are united by the commitment to fight, to join efforts in fighting international terrorism, Daesh, the Nusra Front [terrorist groups outlawed in Russia] and others," Matvienko said.

She added that ongoing contacts between government institutions of the two countries enable the sides to understand each others' positions better.

"Undoubtedly, interparliamentary interaction, interparliamentary cooperation is an important part of our interstate relations," Matvienko said adding that she had discussed with Al-Sheikh expansion of the bilateral interparliamentary cooperation.

She said that Russia handed over to Saudi Arabia 12 draft intergovernmental agreements that would open new opportunities for boosting bilateral cooperation.