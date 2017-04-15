Register
20:16 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    The GBU-43/B, also known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast, detonates during a test at Elgin Air Force Base, Florida, U.S., November 21, 2003 in this handout photo provided April 13, 2017.

    What's Behind World War III Google Trend

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force
    World
    Get short URL
    0 64772

    Google registered a record number of requests related to WWIII. In an interview with Radio Sputnik, political expert Alexei Mukhin explained what could be behind the growing interest in the issue.

    It turned out that the residents of countries such as the Philippines, Australia and New Zealand are worried about this topic most of all. According to Mukhin, this is not surprising.

    "Have you ever heard of the Australian or New Zealand armed forces? I haven't either. I believe that this is the reason behind the concern of the peaceful inhabitants of these countries: they suddenly feel completely unprotected," the expert said.

    An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. Picture taken March 21, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic/Files
    'World War 3' Trending as Global Tensions Escalate
    The data analyzed from Google Trends shows that people have been obsessed with the idea of a worldwide conflict escalating in recent days. According to Google Trends, internet users have been typing the phrase "World War 3" so many times that it has broken a historic record.

    In Mukhin's opinion, the United States played a crucial role in fueling the WWIII hysteria.

    "For many years, the US has been presenting itself as a guarantor of freedom, an example of a global conscience and an exceptional nation. I am quoting here American presidents and their representatives. And now, it decided to suddenly drop a giant bomb on Afghanistan, launch missile strikes on a Syrian base and directly threaten a sovereign state with an "armada." This behavior, of course, caused a surge of emotions in those countries that unconditionally believed in the peace-loving nature of the United States, and now they are extremely disappointed," Mukhin said.

    US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that an "armada" was sailing toward North Korea in a show of force. The move came after Pyongyang stepped up its military efforts, carrying out a series of missile tests and pledging to conduct its sixth nuclear test.

    "We are sending an armada. Very powerful. We have submarines. Very powerful. Far more powerful than the aircraft carrier. That I can tell you," Trump told Fox Business Network.

    This week, the Pentagon also dropped the largest conventional bomb ever used in combat, targeting Daesh tunnels in Afghanistan, presumably aimed at sending a warning message to Damascus, Pyongyang and Russia.

    However, according to the expert, in this context the justifications of US actions by alleged "Russian aggression" do not work anymore.

    "The statements about Russian aggression have caused nervous laughter and irritation in Europe, in the Middle East and in Asian countries over the last months. The information weapon that was directed against Russia worked against the initiators of this thesis," Mukhin concluded.

    Related:

    US Bombing Syrian Army Would Start World War III
    Former NATO Chief: Russia to Invade Poland, Start World War III ‘Overnight’
    World War III Based on Game of Thrones?
    Tags:
    search engine, World War III, conflicts, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    From Parade to Daily Life: Sneak Peak at Pyongyang in Spring
    FBI Reality Show Cartoon
    James Comey, the Next Kim Kardashian?
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok