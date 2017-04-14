Google Searches for 'World War 3' Break Historic Record as Tensions Escalate

The data analyzed from Google Trends shows that people have been obsessed with the idea of worldwide conflict escalating in recent days.

Searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest level this month since records started in 2004, according to data presented by Infowars.

At first, users were concerned about reports of a US missile attack on an air base in Syria and Russia’s response to that, according to the International Business Times.

Then, fears intensified even more amid the escalation of conflict between the US and North Korea.

Apart from the most trending phrase, searches for “Trump war” have also hit a record high this month amid the president’s military moves.

'Syria war' searches are also at an all-time high, while searches for 'nuclear war' are also at the highest point this year.

Here’s to hoping that WW3 stays in search engines only.