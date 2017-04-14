Google Searches for 'World War 3' Break Historic Record as Tensions Escalate

The data analyzed from Google Trends shows that people have been obsessed with the idea of worldwide conflict escalating in recent days.
Searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest level this month since records started in 2004, according to data presented by Infowars.
Then, fears intensified even more amid the escalation of conflict between the US and North Korea.
Apart from the most trending phrase, searches for “Trump war” have also hit a record high this month amid the president’s military moves.
'Syria war' searches are also at an all-time high, while searches for 'nuclear war' are also at the highest point this year.
Here’s to hoping that WW3 stays in search engines only.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete KABOOM! Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Rather than the humilation of neocons submitting to the socially prosperous era of a Multi Polar Governance it will simply be the history of the world pre and post WW3.
Look on the bright side of WW 3: if it happens, at least you will not have to pay down your credit cards :>)
A fear of WW 3, alien invasion and ghosts is Nature's way of telling you that you are too stupid to embrace the reality that one day you and I are going to die.
It is most likely a nuclear war would be strategically limited and ending within 36 hours with perhaps 30 to 40 million victims.