21:31 GMT +314 April 2017
    An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003.

    Google Searches for 'World War 3' Break Historic Record as Tensions Escalate

    Tensions are running high, governments are quarrelling and people are freaking out. According to Google Trends, internet users have been typing the phrase ‘World War 3’ so many times, it has broken a historic record.

    The data analyzed from Google Trends shows that people have been obsessed with the idea of worldwide conflict escalating in recent days.

    Searches for 'World War 3' hit their highest level this month since records started in 2004, according to data presented by Infowars.

    A combination of still images taken from a video released by the U.S. Department of Defense on April 14, 2017 shows the explosion of a MOAB, or mother of all bombs, when it struck the Achin district of the eastern province of Nangarhar, Afghanistan
    Who's Next: US Drops 'Mother of All Bombs' in Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions With N Korea
    At first, users were concerned about reports of a US missile attack on an air base in Syria and Russia’s response to that, according to the International Business Times.

    Then, fears intensified even more amid the escalation of conflict between the US and North Korea.

    Apart from the most trending phrase, searches for “Trump war” have also hit a record high this month amid the president’s military moves.

    'Syria war' searches are also at an all-time high, while searches for 'nuclear war' are also at the highest point this year.

    Here’s to hoping that WW3 stays in search engines only.

    US Hit Afghanistan With Giant Bomb to Show Off Military Might, Including to DPRK
    Australia Could Be in Danger of DPRK Nuke Strike, US Korean Forces Warns
    US-South Korea Drills Could Lead to Nuclear Disaster on Peninsula - DPRK Embassy
    Korean Crisis: Why is US So Sure That Pyongyang Going to Test Nuclear Arms?
    Russian, Iranian, Syrian FMs' Talks 'Strong Message' After US Missile Attack
      KABOOM!

      Look on the bright side of WW 3: if it happens, at least you will not have to pay down your credit cards :>)

      A fear of WW 3, alien invasion and ghosts is Nature's way of telling you that you are too stupid to embrace the reality that one day you and I are going to die.
      ivanwa88
      Rather than the humilation of neocons submitting to the socially prosperous era of a Multi Polar Governance it will simply be the history of the world pre and post WW3.
      It is most likely a nuclear war would be strategically limited and ending within 36 hours with perhaps 30 to 40 million victims.
