Register
18:30 GMT +314 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    In this Oct. 4, 2016 file photo, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange participates via video link at a news conference marking the 10th anniversary of the secrecy-spilling group in Berlin. WikiLeaks said on Monday, Oct. 17, 2016, that Assange's internet access has been cut by an unidentified state actor.

    Assange Mocks CIA Head Over 'Non-State Intelligence Agency' Remark on Wikileaks

    © AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber
    World
    Get short URL
    142990

    Julian Assange, the founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblowing website, mocked on Friday CIA Director Mike Pompeo over his "non-state intelligence service" remarks about the website.

    A supporter of WikiLeaks founder julian Assange holds a copy of The WikiLeaks Files outside the Ecuadorian embassy in central London, Britain February 5, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    CIA Director Claims Russian Intelligence Services 'Actively Collaborated' with WikiLeaks
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Pompeo said that WikiLeaks was nothing more than a non-state intelligence service being aided and abetted by nations like Russia.

    "Called a "non-state intelligence service" today by the "state non-intelligence agency" which produced al-Qaeda, ISIS [Daesh], Iraq, Iran & Pinochet," Assange posted on his official Twitter account.

    In March, Assange said that he had never been paid by the Russian government.

    On Thursday, the Wikileaks revealed that Former US State Department Policy Planning Director Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton that al-Qaeda was on the side of the United States in the Syrian conflict during her tenure as State Secretary.

    Related:

    New Wikileaks 'Vault-7' Batch Reveals Top Secret CIA Virus Control System HIVE
    CIA Director Blasts WikiLeaks as Hostile Intelligence Service
    Clinton Adviser Said Al-Qaeda 'on US Side' in Syria - WikiLeaks
    'Grasshopper': WikiLeaks Releases New Batch of 'Vault-7' CIA Classified Docs
    Tags:
    Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), Wikileaks, Julian Assange, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Q
      Pompeo sounds like just one more manipulator and con artist. Notice his use of words; non-state - aided and abetted, etc. It seems the only ones that actually take him as credible are others with an agenda. Anyone ever notice how these kind never give those they accuse of whatever a faif shake?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok