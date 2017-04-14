Assange Mocks CIA Head Over 'Non-State Intelligence Agency' Remark on Wikileaks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Pompeo said that WikiLeaks was nothing more than a non-state intelligence service being aided and abetted by nations like Russia.

"Called a "non-state intelligence service" today by the "state non-intelligence agency" which produced al-Qaeda, ISIS [Daesh], Iraq, Iran & Pinochet," Assange posted on his official Twitter account.

Called a "non-state intelligence service" today by the "state non-intelligence agency" which produced al-Qaeda, ISIS, Iraq, Iran & Pinochet. — Julian Assange (@JulianAssange) 14 апреля 2017 г.

In March, Assange said that he had never been paid by the Russian government.

On Thursday, the Wikileaks revealed that Former US State Department Policy Planning Director Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton that al-Qaeda was on the side of the United States in the Syrian conflict during her tenure as State Secretary.