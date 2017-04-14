Assange Mocks CIA Head Over 'Non-State Intelligence Agency' Remark on Wikileaks

"Called a "non-state intelligence service" today by the "state non-intelligence agency" which produced al-Qaeda, ISIS [Daesh], Iraq, Iran & Pinochet," Assange posted on his official Twitter account.
In March, Assange said that he had never been paid by the Russian government.
On Thursday, the Wikileaks revealed that Former US State Department Policy Planning Director Jake Sullivan told Hillary Clinton that al-Qaeda was on the side of the United States in the Syrian conflict during her tenure as State Secretary.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Pompeo sounds like just one more manipulator and con artist. Notice his use of words; non-state - aided and abetted, etc. It seems the only ones that actually take him as credible are others with an agenda. Anyone ever notice how these kind never give those they accuse of whatever a faif shake?
