18:29 GMT +314 April 2017
    Aftermath of the US missile attack on a Syrian military airbase

    What's Behind US Playing Out 'Chemical Weapons Scenario' in Syria

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    3824130

    On Thursday, the Syrian General Staff said that the United States-led coalition bombed a Daesh warehouse presumably containing toxic materials, as a result killing and poisoning hundreds of people, including civilians.

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, shakes hands prior to their talks in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, April 12, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Alexander Zemlianichenko
    Russia, US Still Differ on Reported Idlib Chemical Attack After Tillerson Visit
    The alleged strike, which allegedly took place in Deir ez-Zor Province, followed another reported chemical incident in Syria on April 4.

    The Syrian military underscored that it does not have chemical weapons.

    In turn, US-led coalition spokesperson Col. John Dorrian dismissed the claims.

    “[The Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman] has seen the reports from SANA alleging @CJTFOIR strikes near Deir Ezzor Weds — not true! Intentional misinformation … again!" Dorrian said on Twitter.

    The US-led coalition against Daesh will buy an unspecified amount of non-standard ammunition from Orbital ATK weapons manufacturer
    © AP Photo/ Bilal Hussein
    US Coalition Denies Reports Airstrike Hit Chemical Weapons Near Deir ez-Zor
    ​The Russian Defense Ministry said it had sent reconnaissance drones to monitor the situation in the area allegedly hit by coalition airstrikes.

    By speculating on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria, the US plays out a certain scenario, according to Andrei Koshkin, a military analyst and head of the Sociology and Political Science Department at the Russian Plekhanov Economic University.

    "Currently, the key story hyped by the US on the international agenda is Syrian chemical weapons. The most interesting thing is that everyone knows that the terrorists have chemical weapons. But the US keeps blaming the Syrian government, in order to play out the scenario of political unification against Russia and Damascus," Koshkin told Radio Sputnik.

    According to the analyst, Washington’s rhetoric shows its intention to have impartial control over the situation while in practice the US acts depending on political gains.

    "Unfortunately, what we’re witnessing there is wishful thinking. Washington is looking for political benefits. This is why we cannot unite in the fight against Daesh," he pointed out.

    Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    US-Led Coalition Should Follow Int'l Law in Syria - Russian Deputy FM
    Moreover, according to Koshkin, the US does not want to admit the illegitimacy of its actions.

    "Like many biased organizations, for example the White Helmets, the US distributes false information and then simply forgets about it. They use such media campaigns in order to distract public attentions from the actual situation," Koshkin concluded.

     

    Tags:
    chemical weapons, Daesh, Syria, United States
      Gerry Hiles
      Interesting. It's very credible that, again, the Empire of Chaos has bombed another dubious target in Syria and, again, killed both some of it's ISIS, etc. mercenary army accidently AND civilians who happened to be nearby ... pretty much the same scenario as that helicopter gunship in Iraq mowing down people, as revealed by WikiLeaks.
      .
      Same old same old pattern always, from false flags, to accusations of WMD, to just bombing hell into more and more countries.
      avatar
      JPH
      Trump is being Tonkin-ed.
