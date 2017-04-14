What's Behind US Playing Out 'Chemical Weapons Scenario' in Syria

The Syrian military underscored that it does not have chemical weapons.
In turn, US-led coalition spokesperson Col. John Dorrian dismissed the claims.
“[The Operation Inherent Resolve spokesman] has seen the reports from SANA alleging @CJTFOIR strikes near Deir Ezzor Weds — not true! Intentional misinformation … again!" Dorrian said on Twitter.
By speculating on the issue of chemical weapons in Syria, the US plays out a certain scenario, according to Andrei Koshkin, a military analyst and head of the Sociology and Political Science Department at the Russian Plekhanov Economic University.
"Currently, the key story hyped by the US on the international agenda is Syrian chemical weapons. The most interesting thing is that everyone knows that the terrorists have chemical weapons. But the US keeps blaming the Syrian government, in order to play out the scenario of political unification against Russia and Damascus," Koshkin told Radio Sputnik.
According to the analyst, Washington’s rhetoric shows its intention to have impartial control over the situation while in practice the US acts depending on political gains.
"Unfortunately, what we’re witnessing there is wishful thinking. Washington is looking for political benefits. This is why we cannot unite in the fight against Daesh," he pointed out.
"Like many biased organizations, for example the White Helmets, the US distributes false information and then simply forgets about it. They use such media campaigns in order to distract public attentions from the actual situation," Koshkin concluded.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Interesting. It's very credible that, again, the Empire of Chaos has bombed another dubious target in Syria and, again, killed both some of it's ISIS, etc. mercenary army accidently AND civilians who happened to be nearby ... pretty much the same scenario as that helicopter gunship in Iraq mowing down people, as revealed by WikiLeaks. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Trump is being Tonkin-ed.
Same old same old pattern always, from false flags, to accusations of WMD, to just bombing hell into more and more countries.
