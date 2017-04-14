Putin Arrives in Bishkek for CSTO Meeting, EAEU Supreme Council Summit

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Klimentiev Kazakh Leader Says EAEU Member-States Need to Reach Same Level of Development

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The meetings will be held on Friday. The EAEU Council summit is expected to outline the macroeconomic policies of the union’s member-states for the 2017-2018 period, as well as to sum up the results of EAEU activities in the previous period.

The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.

The CSTO is a military alliance comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.