Register
16:38 GMT +313 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    United States Vice President Mike Pence speaks during the Munich Security Conference in Munich, Germany

    US Vice President’s Visit to Seoul to Send ‘Clear Message’ to Pyongyang

    © Photo: Matthias Schrader
    World
    Get short URL
    0 12012

    South Korea hopes to send a clear message to its' northern neighboor during the visit of US VP Michael Pence, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cho June-hyuck said on Wednesday.

    Ships from Carrier Strike Group 8 are in formation for a photo exercise in the Atlantic Ocean
    © Wikipedia/ US Navy
    Seoul: US to Coordinate Possible Attack on North Korea With South
    TOKYO (Sputnik) — South Korea hopes to send a clear message to North Korea during the visit of US Vice President Michael Pence, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Cho June-hyuck said on Wednesday.

    "As Vice President Pence's South Korean visit comes at a very sensitive time… A clear message on joint efforts in terms of the South Korea-U.S. alliance against North Korea will be sent out," the spokesman said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency, stressing that this will be the first visit by Pence to Asia since taking office.

    He added that the "message" would also be made clear on the issue of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system deployment in South Korea, which has been met with sharp criticism by China, who claim that the ballistic missile defense network will undermine security in Northeast Asia.

    President Donald Trump gestures while sitting in an 18-wheeler truck while meeting with truckers and CEOs regarding healthcare on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, March 23, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Trump Just Another Head of the US Hydra
    Pence is expected to meet with South Korea's Acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and National Assembly Speaker Chung Sye-kyun, and then will spend Easter Sunday, April 16, with US troops.

    The agreement between the United States and South Korea on deploying the THAAD system on South Korean soil was reached in July 2016, with the first components of the system arriving in the country on March 8 in response to North Korea’s ballistic missile tests, part of the deployment began in early March 2017.

    Related:

    Seoul: US to Coordinate Possible Attack on North Korea With South
    US Could Deploy Nuclear Weapons in South Korea
    US Considering Nukes in South Korea to Counter Pyongyang Threat - Report
    Japan, South Korea, US Agree on Enhancing Military Ties to Counter North Korea
    North Korea Implores South Koreans to Join ‘Anti-War’ Campaign Against US
    Tags:
    visit, ballistic missile defense, alliance, THAAD, Yonhap, Mike Pence, Cho June-hyuck, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), South Korea, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Winners of Mobile Photography Awards Prove Cellphone Photography Has no Limits
    Tunnel Vision
    Tunnel Vision
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok