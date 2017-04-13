Register
    The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Smolenskaya-Sennaya Square in Moscow

    Russia Ready to Work With US in All Areas of Mutual Interest - Deputy FM

    © Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova
    Russia is ready for the bilateral cooperation with the US in all areas that can be beneficial for both of them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia is ready to work with the United States in all areas of mutual interest and with awareness of the need to overcome obstructions, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

    "It was confirmed to the [US] secretary of state yesterday that we are ready to cooperate in all areas of mutual interest. In order for this cooperation to be productive, of course the bilateral domain must be tightened up," Ryabkov said.

    He said both Moscow and Washington "firmly understand the fact that the logjams that have accumulated in the bilateral area need to be cleared up and liquidated."

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson enter a hall during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 12, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Maxim Shemetov
    Meanwhile, the Russian-US group on normalization of bilateral relations may start working within the next two or three months, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov added.

    "The specific parameters of the group's work, that is, its schedule, its agenda, have not yet been determined. A principled agreement was reached. As for the level, this level is quite high. Apparently, although this is not yet fully regulated, not agreed, this is the level of deputy foreign ministers, that is, a deputy minister from our side and an under secretary of state from the US side," Ryabkov said.

    On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced that he had agreed with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to allocate special representatives from the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries, who would analyze the differences between Moscow and Washington.

    Ryabkov explained that there is still "the difficulty associated with the fact that appointments in the US administration are going rather slowly."

    "But I think that in any case the final clarification of all these issues is not far off. The main thing is that there is a mutual understanding of the need for this," the deputy minister said.

    The Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson stand together during the G-20 Foreign Ministers meeting in Bonn, Germany
    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    He expressed hope that the group would begin operating in two-three months.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the United States deteriorated amid the crisis in Ukraine. Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions since Crimea became part of Russia in 2014 and over Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly refuted the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

