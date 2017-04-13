Register
    Men salvage a motorbike amid the damage inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    Syrian People Should Solve Issues of Country's Self-Determination - Beijing

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Syrian people should resolve internal issues by possessing independent choice in future political process, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile strike on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Accepting Draft Resolution Would Legitimize US Strikes in Syria - Russian Envoy to UN
    BEIJING (Sputnik) — Syrian people should solve issues related to country's self-determination and they should possess independent choice in future political process, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Thursday.

    "Syrian sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be protected, supported and respected. Regarding the Syrian self-determination issues, Syrian people should lead these processes. They shoud be addressed by the Syrian people by means of their independent choice in future political process," Wang said at a press conference with Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad Maliki.

    On April 7, Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman said that Beijing respected Syrian President Bashar Assad's government, but believed that the Arab republic's population should decide its fate.

    Assad’s fate has been an obstacle in the Syria peace talks for a long time, with former President Barack Obama's administration and its allies insisting that he must step down, and Russia saying that the people of Syria are the ones who should decide on Assad's future.

    Following the April 4 deadly chemical incident in the Syrian Idlib province, for which the West blamed the authorities in Damascus, there have been numerous calls Assad should leave the power. Damascus has refuted the allegations, while Russia has called for a through investigation in to the chemical incident in Idlib.

      avatar
      jas
      The crazy thing about the NATO countries is that they say they agree that only a political solution will work. But NATO demands a military solution, neocon way, in order to prepare for the political solution, which makes ZERO sense at all. Like insane people, NATO. Orwellian.
    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      Established principle of international law (case law) and in the UN Charter, concepts the US and NATO are not acquainted with which is why they, as the Nazis were, need to be prosecuted for war crimes.
    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      I would like to read a serious article about the abnormal psychology of thinking military action prepares the scenario for a peaceful compromise.
