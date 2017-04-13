Can AI Help You? Twitter Testing Bot to Provide Site Support

The company's @support account will now be able to provide immediate automated replies to basic user queries, mainly tackling abuse on the microblogging platform.

"We're testing a new @Support DM tool to make it easier for people to get help with certain support issues, directly on Twitter. This is a very early test and will be limited in scope for the time being," a twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

To start a conversation with the bot, users pick one of the categories it offers in a menu-like interface, including Accounts, Impersonalization, General and #TwitterTips. Currently, the Abuse category appears to be the most straightforward and effective, as it allows users to easily report hateful or abusive tweets and accounts.

Twitter officially released the bot on Wednesday, but it is still in the experimental phase and doesn't seem to be perfected. The company plans to review how it handles users' requests, gather feedback and use that data to adjust the bot's functionality.

The company didn't specify when the improved version of the direct message bot will be available for everyone, but it is still a step by the company to battle problematic behavior on the platform.