Register
19:24 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    A vehicle exits the driveway from the Westinghouse International Headquarters on Monday, May 19, 2014 in Cranberry, Pa., Butler county

    India-US Nuclear Deal Set to Miss June 2017 Deadline Over Westinghouse Troubles

    © AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic
    World
    Get short URL
    19810

    The operationalization of the India-US nuclear deal is set to miss the June 2017 deadline in the wake of mounting losses in Toshiba’s Westinghouse Electric nuclear business. The company has filed for bankruptcy in the United States.

    Westinghouse International Headquarters
    © AP Photo/ Keith Srakocic
    Toshiba’s Possible Exit Brings Uncertainty Over US Nuclear Plants in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) The techno-commercial part of the installation of six units of the AP-1000 (6 x 1208 MWe) reactors at Kovvada in Andhra Pradesh has not been completed till now, which is essential for finalizing the deal.

    “During recent discussions between NPCIL and WEC for setting up six units of AP-1000 reactors at Kovvada, Andhra Pradesh, WEC has expressed willingness to continue with the proposed project in India. Further progress in these discussions will depend upon finalization of techno-commercial aspects of the project acceptable to the Indian side and upon establishing the viability of the project,” India’s Minister of State for Atomic Energy Jitendra Singh said.

    Apart from the financial condition of Westinghouse Electric, the operationalization of the deal is also depending on the completion of the India-Japan Nuclear Cooperation Agreement. For supplying any reactor parts, Toshiba —  the parent company of Westinghouse — will have to work according to the yet-to-be-ratified India-Japan Nuclear Cooperation Agreement, which was signed in November last year.

    Last year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and then US President Barack Obama had agreed to “work toward finalizing the contractual arrangements by June 2017” for six reactors at Kovvada. India and the US had signed the civil nuclear cooperation deal on October 10, 2008, which came into force on December 6, 2008.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    White House: Obama, Modi Review US-India Cooperation on Nuclear Energy, Defense
    US-India Deal For Nuclear Plant on Track to Be Finalized This Year
    Toshiba’s Possible Exit Brings Uncertainty Over US Nuclear Plants in India
    Tags:
    nuclear deal, United States, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      anne00marie
      Can BRICS replace India with Iran? As they seem firmly in the pocket of the US. Funny, wasn't Modi person non-grata in the US, until recently? Westinghouse bankrupt, with the wrong rods in the Ukraine, nuclear power plants. Now what could possibly go wrong?
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Int'l Day of Human Space Flight: A Look at the First Trip to Space
    Trick or Treat
    Trick or Treat
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok