16:22 GMT +312 April 2017
    Men salvage a motorbike amid the damage inside a medical point at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017

    Premonition of War? Alleged Idlib Chemical Attack Seen as 'Modern Casus Belli'

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (99)
    41585180

    The alleged chemical attack on Syria's Idlib province became a formal pretext for the US to attack Syria and aggravate its ties with Russia, independent expert Igor Nikolaichuk told Sputnik.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    © AFP 2017/ Attila Kisbenedek
    Putin Calls for Idlib Incident Investigation, Warns of Possible New Provocations
    In an interview with Sputnik, independent expert Igor Nikolaichuk described an alleged chemical attack on Syria's Idlib province as something that Washington used to prompt the further deterioration of relations with Russia and Syria.

    Last Thursday, at least five people were killed and seven others injured after the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha'irat, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the city of Homs.

    US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria's Idlib province on Tuesday, which Washington blames on the Syrian government.

    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, for her part, said that the US missile attack has nothing to do with attempts to uncover the truth about the use of chemical weapons in Idlib province.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said following his talks with Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella that the latest US missile strikes had been carried out despite any proof of the Syrian government's involvement in the alleged Idlib attack. He was reminded of the United States' UN Security Council address in 2003 that finally led to the invasion of Iraq.

    "This reminds me very much of the events of 2003, when US representatives in the Security Council showed alleged chemical weapons discovered in Iraq. This was followed by a military campaign in Iraq, which ended with the destruction of the country, an increased terrorist threat and the emergence of Daesh on the international scene – no more, no less," he said.

    The body of a plane burned as a result of the US missile attack on an air base in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    'Cowboy-Like Show-Off': Czech Politicians Hit Out at US Missile Attack on Syria
    Igor Nikolaichuk said in this regard that "it is very important that President Putin made the statement at a meeting with Italian politicians who are adequately [informed] about the Syrian issue."

    "So let's hope that the case will not be submitted to The Hague court, and that they will admit at the end of the day that it was fake news," Nikolaichuk said, referring to Washington and the alleged Idlib chemical attack.

    "Under the current state of affairs, such an attack can be seen as a typical casus belli, a pretext to blow up Russian-American relations and the settlement process in Syria," he said.

    Nikolaichuk recalled that a casus belli is usually never investigated by a court and is recognized only after an event takes place.

    As an example, he referred to the Gleiwitz incident, a false flag operation by Nazi forces posing as Poles on August 31, 1939, which was followed by the beginning of the Second World War.

    "As for this provocation related to the alleged use of chemical weapons [in Idlib], it is a concept of threats adjusted to the modern perception of an ordinary person, something that may be followed by a war," he said.

    The Syrian Foreign Minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    What US Officials Fail to Mention When Blaming Assad for Idlib Chemical Attack
    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on April 6 that groundless accusations in the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before the investigation into the matter had been carried out while Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday criticized the US missile attack as a violation of the international law.

    Topic:
    Chemical Weapons Incident in Syria’s Idlib Province (99)

