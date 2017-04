© AFP 2017/ Ford Williams/U.S. Navy Ex-CIA Officer: Syrian Strikes Will Lead to More US Involvement in Conflict

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Syria is ready for dialogue with parliamentarians of western countries, including with US lawmakers, Syrian parliamentary speaker Hadiyeh Abbas said Wednesday.

"We agreed to coordinate actions on international platforms in inter-parliamentary formats. We are ready to begin dialogue with parliamentary of all countries, may it be Americans or Western countries," Abbas said after talks with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!