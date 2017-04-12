Putin: Russia Sees No Real Transformation of NATO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Despite the statements being voiced, no real transformation of NATO is taking place as the alliance continues to exist in the paradigm of bloc confrontation and remains ideologized, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

"This organization continues to live in the paradigm of bloc confrontation. Indeed, it is very ideologized, in spite of different statements that it must be transformed in present conditions. We have heard many such statements, but we see no real transformation," Putin told the Mir television company.