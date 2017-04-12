Register
12 April 2017
    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer speaks to media while his American flag lapel pin is upside down

    Comparing Assad With Hitler Casts Doubt on Washington's Sanity - Russian MP

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Russian upper house of parliament Foreign Affairs Committee, on Wednesday questioned the sanity of the US administration after White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer's comparison of the Syrian president to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — During Tuesday's briefing, Spicer tried to explain President Donald Trump's outrage over Syrian President Bashar Assad’s alleged use of chemical weapons by claiming that even Hitler had not used chemical weapons on his own people. The spokesman then acknowledged that Nazis did use gas at "Holocaust centers" when challenged on the claim.

    "When Washington says that 'Hitler did not even sink to using chemical weapons' or offers Russia G7 membership in exchange for giving up support for Assad, doubts about the sanity of those running the United States start to increase in a geometric progression," Kosachev said on his Facebook page.

    The senator expressed regret that people running the US administration have the world's largest military force at their disposal.

    "I will not draw an analogy to a certain animal [ape] with a grenade, but it is difficult not to be terrified when reading about how Trump sent an armada to the shores of North Korea, a nuclear power," he said, adding that even Europe now realizes that Trump's tenure across the Atlantic will be a "headache."

    On April 4, the Syrian National Coalition of Revolutionary and Opposition Forces reported a chemical weapon attack in Syria’s Idlib province. According to recent data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), 84 people, including 27 children died in the suspected chemical attack.

    Aftermath of the US missile attack on the Syrian military airbase
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Trump Calls Assad an 'Animal,' Blames Russia for Current Situation in Syria
    The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it had never nor would it ever use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country.

    The Russian Defense Ministry said on April 5 that the airstrike near Khan Shaykhun by the Syrian air force hit a terrorist warehouse that stored chemical weapons slated for delivery to Iraq, and called on the UN Security Council to launch a proper investigation into the incident.

    Late on April 6, the United States carried out a cruise missile attack on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat, located in the vicinity of the Homs city. US President Donald Trump said the attack was a response to the reported chemical weapon use in Idlib, for which Washington put the blame on the Syrian government.

      michael
      with all due respects Konstantin, it has been 'known' for many decades that washington is home to all conditions identified in DSM V. :)
      datt
      Pathetic beat up
      ViTran
      Spacerwill defend his hero hitler to his dying breath
