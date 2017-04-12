Register
01:13 GMT +312 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Mattis

    Mad Dog’s Proof: I Saw Intel on Syrian Chemical Attack Myself

    © AP Photo/ Carolyn Kaster
    World
    Get short URL
    112001

    At a Tuesday Pentagon news conference, US Secretary of Defense James “Mad Dog” Mattis furnished no proof that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad possessed or deployed a deadly chemical nerve agent that is said to be responsible for the deaths of up to 100 people.

    It seems that Mattis must be trusted on his word that Assad acted to kill his own people, because he seems unable to furnish any evidence for his bold claims. "The Syrian regime attacked its own people using chemical weapons," Mattis said. “I personally reviewed the intelligence, and there is no doubt the Syrian regime is responsible for the decision to attack and for the attack itself." 

    The aftermath of a US missile strike at the Shayrat military field in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Mad Dog Mattis Claims Sha’irat Strike Destroyed 20% of Syria’s Jets

    "We know," Mattis said, that Assad planned, orchestrated and executed the tragedy at Idlib. Rumors that Moscow knew of the alleged chemical attack in advance were squashed by the defense secretary, who said the responsibility fell squarely on Assad’s shoulders. 

    A four-page "unclassified" White House document hardly provides substance that would warrant the allegations. Instead, accusations hurled against Assad rely on "credible open source reporting" that "tells a clear and consistent story."

    The White House report claims "the Syrian regime maintains the capability and intent to use chemical weapons against the opposition." But former US Secretary of State John Kerry has said that Washington and Moscow agreed to a deal to get "100%" of chemical weapons out of Syria. On July 31, 2015, President Barack Obama said all chemical weapons in Syria had "been destroyed by the international community."

    If Washington deems chemical warfare is ever used again in Syria, US President Donald Trump will conduct more missile strikes, Mattis warned. On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that, based on Russian intelligence sources, rebel groups may conduct chemical weapons attacks to provoke more strikes against Assad. 

    The Syrian government has denied any and all involvement with the use of nerve agents, and President Putin also said on Tuesday that Russia would pursue an investigation conducted by the UN to determine what happened with regards to the use of chemical weapons in Idlib. 

    Mattis also asserted that the US would not be altering its current trajectory in Syria to defeat Daesh: Last week’s missile strikes were not a strategic move to throw the US off its path of defeating Daesh, he explained, but rather a one-time response to the Idlib tragedy. Furthermore, the US has no plans to conduct a regime change operation.

    Mattis asserted that "nothing in [Russia’s] best interest" suggests "they want this situation to go out of control."

    US missile attack on the Syrian airfield
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Mattis Confident Syria Situation Won't Lead to US-Russia Ties Spiraling Out of Control

    “I am confident the Russians will act in their own best interests," he commented, reiterating claims that the Pentagon took “appropriate action" to ensure no Russians were in harm’s way in Syria when the strike was launched. 

    Moscow previously called the strikes an "aggressive act against a sovereign state" and suspended the deconfliction channel used by the two countries. 

    Related:

    Mattis Confident US-Russia Ties Won't Get Out of Control After Attack on Syria
    Mad Dog Mattis Claims Sha’irat Strike Destroyed 20% of Syria’s Jets
    Mattis, Egypt’s President Sisi Express Desire to Cooperate on Counterterrorism
    Mattis to Emphasize US-UK Transatlantic Bond During Trip to London This Week
    Mattis Urges US Congress to Authorize Use of Force Against Daesh
    Tags:
    chemical attack, white house, Pentagon, James Mattis
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      mario828282
      Mattis, prove you don't hallucinate (like a mad dog) and show us what you saw!
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok