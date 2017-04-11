Register
22:11 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Turkish airport employees welcome Russian tourists after arriving on a charter flight on July 9, 2016 at Antalya airport in Antalya

    Turkey Receives No Data From Russia on Possible Charter Flights Halt

    © AFP 2017/ IHLAS NEWS AGENCY
    World
    Get short URL
    233630

    The Russian aviation authorities have made no official statements on the possible suspension of charter flights between Russia and Turkey, according to a spokesman for the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

    A Russian Su-30 aircaft on a runway at the Hmeimim airbase in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov
    Russia's Deal With Turkey on Flights Over Syria is More Than Meets the Eye
    ANKARA (Sputnik) — Russia has not informed the Turkish aviation authorities about possible suspension of charter flights between the two states, a spokesman for the Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation told Sputnik Tuesday.

    On Monday, a source in the Russian civil aviation industry told Sputnik that Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsia) had sent a telegram to Russian airline companies about the possible suspension of charter flights to Turkey due to the complicated internal political situation in this country.

    "We have seen media reports about a possible suspension of charter flights from Russia, though, we have no other information about this issue. The Russian aviation authorities have made no official statements," the official said.

    Turkish NATO warship TCG Turgutreis, foreground, maneuvers on the Black Sea after leaving the port of Constanta, Romania, Monday, March 16, 2015.
    © AP Photo/ Vadim Ghirda
    Turkish Warships Make ‘Unofficial Port Call’ to Russia’s Novorossiysk – Navy Spokesman (PHOTOS)
    According to the spokesman, the intensity of air traffic between the two states has increased, in particular, by nearly four times between Moscow and Antalya.

    Turkey faced a decrease in the number of tourists coming to its resort destinations in 2016 after the Russian government imposed a ban on charter flights to Turkey and the selling of tour packages to the country over the downing of a Russian military aircraft by a Turkish jet in November 2015.

    The situation started to change in June 2016 when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he apologized for the downing of the Russian Su-24 attack aircraft over Syria and extended his condolences to the family of the pilot killed in the incident.

    On June 30, Putin signed a decree instructing the government to take steps aimed at lifting restrictions on tourist travel to Turkey as well as on charter flights between Russia and Turkey. The first charter flight to Turkey took place on September 2.

    Related:

    Lifted Charter Flight Ban Leads to 60,000 Russian Tourists Arriving to Turkey
    Erdogan Thanks Putin for Restarting Charter Flights Between Russia, Turkey
    Turkey Approves 63 Weekly Charter Flights From Russia to Antalya
    First Charter Flights From Russia to Fly to Turkey on September 2-4
    Tags:
    flights, Turkish Directorate General of Civil Aviation (SHGM), Turkey, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      I read this before. And is only like a memo.
      Because of certain things going on in Turkey, Doesn't mean it will happen either.
      I think is like a routine to give warnings.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Alan Campbell
      Well, Russia has not received any evidence from Turkey that Assad used chemical weapons too.
    Show new comments (0)

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok