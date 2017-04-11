Trump Failed to Deliver on Pledge to Get Tough on China - Senate Minority Leader

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump has so far failed to deliver on his campaign promise to press Beijing to change the trade imbalance with China, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to China, President Trump has been all talk and no action," Schumer said on a conference call with reporters. "One of the greatest promises you [Trump] have broken to the American people who elected you was that you were going to get tough on China."

Schumer stated that Senate Democrats are prepared to work with Trump on trade.

Senate Minority Leader also announced that Democrats in both chambers of Congress plan to release a trade package in the next few months.

