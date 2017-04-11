UK, US Circulate New UNSC Draft Resolution on Syria Chemical Attack - Envoy

–

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik)The United States, the United Kingdom, and France circulated a new draft of Security Council resolution on the recent chemical attack in Syria, UK Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft said on Tuesday.

"With US and France, UK has circulated revised draft resolution on #Syria condemning [chemical weapon] attack & requiring full cooperation with investigation," Rycroft stated.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces said some 80 people were killed and 200 injured earlier that day in a chemical weapons attack in Khan Shaykhun, Idlib province, blaming the Syrian army for the incident.

The Syrian foreign minister denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident.

The United States, France and the United Kingdom proposed a draft resolution condemning the attack and claiming it was carried out by the Syrian government forces. Among other things, it emphasized the need for the Syrian government to provide investigation teams with information on flight plans, flight logs, names of all individuals in command of all helicopter squadrons and provide access to relevant air bases.

Russia submitted its own draft resolution on conducting a proper investigation into the incident. It also suggests forming an investigation team "based on the principle of a broad-based and balanced geographical representation" that should have safe and secure access to the site of the incident.

