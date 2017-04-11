Register
19:09 GMT +311 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian refugees walking at an unofficial refugee camp near a snow covered mountain in the village of Deir Zannoun in Lebanon's Bekaa valley.

    Oxfam Urges G7 Members to Enhance Efforts to Resolve Syria Conflict

    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    World
    Get short URL
    0 9 0 0

    Oxfam, a UK-based confederation of charity organizations for alleviating poverty, on Tuesday urged G7 members to enhance efforts in order to reach a peaceful settlement to the Syrian conflict.

    Corruption
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe's 20 Largest Banks All Use Tax Havens to Save Billions - Oxfam
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Earlier in the day, the G7 foreign ministers' meeting ended in Italy, with Syrian peace settlement being one of the topics of the summit.

    "Oxfam urges a redoubling of efforts to find a lasting and peaceful solution to this conflict and to offer safe refuge for the Syrian people who are fleeing for their lives. … G7 members should put now their weight behind the Geneva peace talks and push all warring parties to come to the table and reach a deal that will guarantee full respect for human rights in Syria," Oxfam's Campaigns Director Elisa Baccioti said as quoted in Oxfam’s statement, adding that G7 countries must extend the humanitarian assistance and provide refuge to Syrian people.

    Additionally, Baccioti urged G7 members to cease granting aid to Libya unless the country intensified efforts in dealing with migration and cutting illegal cross-border movement.

    Baccioti also said that given the lack of hunger and poverty related decisions in the G7 Foreign Affairs Ministers communique, that the G7 should "act decisively at the Taormina Summit in May to work with governments of affected countries to respond to needs in famine-affected areas and to hold back the hunger in areas at risk."

    The two-day G7 summit, held on April 10-11, was a preparatory stage for the summit of the heads of state and government of the G7 to be held in Sicily, Italy on May 26-27. The G7 includes the world's major advanced economies and currently consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    G7 Direct Involvement Needed for Settling Syrian Conflict - Tillerson
    G7: 'Russia Has Potential to Defeat Daesh, Restore Unified Syria'
    G7 Foreign Ministers Acknowledge Stagnation in Minsk Process on Ukraine
    Tags:
    Syrian peace talks, Oxfam, G7, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    Top stories

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    'I See Things You Don't See!' Artist Transforms the World With Paper Cutouts
    Looking for Trouble
    Looking for Trouble
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok