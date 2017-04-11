Oxfam Urges G7 Members to Enhance Efforts to Resolve Syria Conflict

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Earlier in the day, the G7 foreign ministers' meeting ended in Italy, with Syrian peace settlement being one of the topics of the summit.

"Oxfam urges a redoubling of efforts to find a lasting and peaceful solution to this conflict and to offer safe refuge for the Syrian people who are fleeing for their lives. … G7 members should put now their weight behind the Geneva peace talks and push all warring parties to come to the table and reach a deal that will guarantee full respect for human rights in Syria," Oxfam's Campaigns Director Elisa Baccioti said as quoted in Oxfam’s statement, adding that G7 countries must extend the humanitarian assistance and provide refuge to Syrian people.

Additionally, Baccioti urged G7 members to cease granting aid to Libya unless the country intensified efforts in dealing with migration and cutting illegal cross-border movement.

Baccioti also said that given the lack of hunger and poverty related decisions in the G7 Foreign Affairs Ministers communique, that the G7 should "act decisively at the Taormina Summit in May to work with governments of affected countries to respond to needs in famine-affected areas and to hold back the hunger in areas at risk."

The two-day G7 summit, held on April 10-11, was a preparatory stage for the summit of the heads of state and government of the G7 to be held in Sicily, Italy on May 26-27. The G7 includes the world's major advanced economies and currently consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

