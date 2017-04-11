G7 Direct Involvement Needed for Settling Syrian Conflict - Tillerson

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)G7 countries’ direct involvement is necessary to settle the ongoing conflict in Syria, and their support is vital for defeating the Daesh (banned in Russia), US State Secretary Rex Tillerson stated in Italy on Tuesday.

"To stabilize Syria we will need the G7’s direct participation helping settle the conflict in Syria, protecting the civilian population, and committing to reconstruction that eventually will lead to normalcy for a unified Syria," Tillerson said.

On Tuesday, G7 foreign minsters as well as top diplomats from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates gathered in Lucca to discuss the ways to foster the end of the war in Syria.

"The United States priority in Syria and Iraq remains the defeat of Daesh. We are calling on our G7 partners to sustain the fight against Daesh well after the liberation of Mosul and Raqqa," Tillerson said. "Whether in Iraq and Syria, online, or on the ground in other countries, we must eliminate Daesh. G7 support will be critical."

The two-day G7 summit began earlier on Monday. The G7 is comprised of the world's major advanced economies and currently consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

