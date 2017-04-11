Register
    President Vladimir Putin's working visit to Krasnoyarsk

    Putin: Everyone Wants to Restore Relations With US After 'Anti-Trump' Campaign

    Those who led an anti-Trump campaign during the US election campaign are now trying to mend ties with Washington. They chose Russia and Syria as "a common enemy" for that purpose. But Moscow will exercise restrain, Vladimir Putin said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — European countries and the United States would like to restore the lost relationship after an "anti-Trump" campaign, seeing Russia and Syria as a common enemy, but Russia is ready to be patient and hopes the situation will eventually be resolved positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.

    "Everyone wants to restore relations with the Western community after many European countries have taken such an anti-Trump position in the course of the election campaign thanks to the former US administration. Syria and Russia are a very good platform for consolidation. There is a common enemy — wonderful," Putin said.

    "We are ready to be patient, but we hope that it will eventually come to some positive trend of interaction," the Russian leader said.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.

     

      dump neocon trump
      I apologize for this idiotic strategy. It is the establishment RINO GOP. It is terrible advice. Trump is chasing for the affection of politicians with a 19% approval rating with voters.
      reference
      Ha! And Putin thought he was going to have better relations under Trump and, ironically Putin's relationship with President Obama was much better! The moral of the story be careful for what you WISH FOR!
      wolfmessing
      Yes of course, the problem lies with the new way of dealing with the truth, western media is complicit in hate speech that makes it a accomplice in war crimes !
      And not only that, by twisting and manipulating their own citizens they might be subjected to lynching too.......As they are created to serve their nation in a productive way both government and media and their like........We believe that soon the people of the free world will rise and p;ut an end to this type of nazi like state sponsored propaganda, but after all they employed hitlers best bunch in their own ranks...aka Werner von Braun and vartious gestapo officers!!!
      How can they say" that the nazi regime is defeated" when they continue their legacy with the same techniques used by the 3 reich,.............they call it Washington but it could also be called Fashington!
