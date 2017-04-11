Putin: Everyone Wants to Restore Relations With US After 'Anti-Trump' Campaign

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — European countries and the United States would like to restore the lost relationship after an "anti-Trump" campaign, seeing Russia and Syria as a common enemy, but Russia is ready to be patient and hopes the situation will eventually be resolved positively, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday.
"Everyone wants to restore relations with the Western community after many European countries have taken such an anti-Trump position in the course of the election campaign thanks to the former US administration. Syria and Russia are a very good platform for consolidation. There is a common enemy — wonderful," Putin said.
"We are ready to be patient, but we hope that it will eventually come to some positive trend of interaction," the Russian leader said.
Donald Trump has repeatedly advocated establishing a political dialogue with Moscow, particularly in regards to the fight against terrorism, and expressed readiness to build positive relations with Russia. Moscow has long been promoting the idea of fruitful cooperation with Washington.
