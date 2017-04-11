No Consensus in White House If Russia Knew About Alleged Idlib Attack Beforehand

"At this time, there is no US Intelligence Community consensus that Russia had foreknowledge of the Syrian chemical attack," the source said.
On Friday, a senior US military official said the United States knew of no credible claims that anyone other than the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad was responsible for April 4 attack in Idlib. He also added that the United States was assessing information to determine whether Russia knew about or assisted Damascus in this attack.
Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem has denied the government’s involvement in the Idlib incident, saying it would never use chemical weapons on either civilians or terrorists operating in the country. The United States' actions were also slammed by Russia, which stressed that no investigation had been done to support the claims.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete West is just putting another layers of their speculations/lies to make it look more credible
Lubos Vokoun