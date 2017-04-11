OPEC, UAE Announce Project Launch for Comprehensive Oil, Gas Data Analysis

"The OPEC Secretariat and the UAE Ministry of Energy have embarked on the Oil and Gas Big Data Project, aimed at developing a sophisticated, comprehensive and easy-to-use multi-dimensional big data tool for analyzing publicly available oil and gas data," the press release states.
The project’s platform is expected to utilize many high-standard analytic tools, interactive maps, charts and data tables capable of displaying raw figures, and the cross comparison of time series between countries, flows and products, according to the cartel.
Analysis of publicly available energy data has become especially relevant in the past months since OPEC is monitoring the implementation of oil production cuts by major oil producers of around 1.8 million barrels per day under the deal in order to stabilize the energy market and revive oil prices. The agreement was made in December 2016 and is set to expire in June.
