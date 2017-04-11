Kremlin Uninterested in Ivanka Trump's Role in US Syria Strike Decision

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Trump's son Eric Trump confirmed that his sister influenced the president's decision to launch missile strikes against a military airfield in Syria after being appalled at the outfall of the alleged chemical attack by Syrian forces in Idlib.

"This is not relevant for the Kremlin, the Trumps' family relations are not of concern for the Kremlin. The Kremlin is making sure to avoid meddling in other states' internal affairs, especially in any family business of the leaders of other states. I am always grateful for reciprocity on behalf of other countries in this matter," Peskov said.

The news about Ivanka's influence on the decision made by her father on April 7, to launch missile strikes on a Syrian military airfield in Homs province, was first reported by the Sunday Times. The missile attack was in response to a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib on April 4 that killed over 80 people and was blamed by Washington on the Syrian government.

Damascus refuted the allegations of its involvement in the suspected chemical attack and condemned the US strikes in the strongest terms. Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem said last Thursday that government forces would never use chemical weapons against either civilians or terrorists.

On Thursday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) launched an investigation into the incident. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that groundless accusations over the chemical weapons incident in Syria's Idlib were unacceptable before an investigation into the matter had been carried out, while Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov criticized the US missile attack as a violation of international law.