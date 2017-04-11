Google Fact-Checking Can Turn Into 'Dangerous' Tool of News Manipulation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Friday, Google said in an official blog post that the company had launched the feature, to be available worldwide, in which news and results of searches would be evaluated by the third parties including, among others, The Associated Press, the BBC, the CNN and The Washington Post.
"It could be a new way of manipulating news, a dangerous way. Google included in the list of fact-checkers all those media that are already not objective. If those media decide what fake news is and what isn't, it's obvious that they will never say their own news is fake news. So it makes this function not very trustworthy," Dewinter said.
"Fake news or not fake news — I think it's up to individual consumers to decide on the basis of all the information he has. It is not up to Google or any news agency to decide. Also because it is always the question of interpretation, of political context," Dewinter said.
According to the tech giant, the feature was first introduced for Google News in the United States and the United Kingdom in October 2016. It is aimed to help combat the spread of misinformation and fake news.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The old Enlightenment inspired state-sponsored institution of truth is all gone already, but the lessons learned were perhaps drop off during the process. The truth as it was, was effective and working because of the strong concept of territorial sovereignty. However, now that all is gone too, and nobody want it back – for a good reason. The problem with new initiatives to define a "truth" or even as bold as they are "fact-checking procedure and authority" is that they largely miss the point as it does try to solve the question of truth universally. Only way the facts can be checked is to have some limited mandate of sovereignty in cyberspace, within which the truth can, not only be defined, but produced and to which certain group of people want to attach to. Currently there are no such frameworks in place, but only mythic universality and bad-tempered locality. Under these settings, going out to define truth is like heading on war without any means of winning or even being able to choose the time or place, let alone who to fight with.
Bali Babbali