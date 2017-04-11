Azerbaijani Leader Turns to 1993 UN Resolutions in Row Over Karabakh Region

BAKU (Sputnik) — Aliev stressed that the Karabakh conflict differs from other conflicts on the post-Soviet territory by the fact that the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions related to it.

"These resolutions are well-known, the whole world knows that the Armenian occupying forces must be immediately and unconditionally withdrawn from the seized lands. That is the basic principle, beyond the scope of which no other questions can be discussed," Aliev was quoted as saying by the press service.

He pointed out that the stance of Baku on the conflict remained unchanged, namely Azerbaijan insisted on the principle of its territorial integrity.

© AP Photo/ Albert Khachatryan UN Chief Warns Against Breaking Ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh Amid Clashes

Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh proclaimed its independence in 1991, which led to a military conflict that resulted in Azerbaijan losing control of the region. In 1993, the UN Security Council adopted four resolutions on cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied areas, which outlined the principal of Azerbaijan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The situation in the region is monitored by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group chaired by Russia, the United States and France, within the framework of which negotiations on peace settlement has been conducted since 1992.

The recent hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted in April 2016, followed by the conclusion of the Russian-brokered ceasefire. The warring parties have not stopped mutual accusations of the ceasefire violation.