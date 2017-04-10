Google Fact-Checking Aims to Present Mainstream Media as Only Credible Sources

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)A news fact-checking community that will ensure the work of Google’s newly introduced feature seeking "to distinguish fact from fiction," which among others includes the BBC and CNN, is likely to promote mainstream media as the only credible source of information, Alexander Neu, a member of the Bundestag from the left-wing Die Linke party, told Sputnik on Monday.

On Friday, Google said in an official blog post that the company had launched the feature, to be available worldwide, in which news and results of searches would be evaluated by the third parties including, among others, The Associated Press, the BBC, the CNN and The Washington Post.

"This new tool, surely, cannot guaranty unbiased work, it is simply not possibly. At the end of the day, only western news coming from mainstream media outlets will be labeled as true news and mainstream broadcaster will remain only newsmakers," Neu said.

According to the lawmaker, readers should determine what is true or false by themselves rather than relying on a "commercial company, which is close to the government, especially, the US government."

Google said the new feature was introduced as a part of its efforts to help combat the spread of misinformation and fake news while, according to the company's blog, the international fact-checking community currently consists of 115 organizations.

In February, US President Donald Trump blocked from a briefing held by White House US and international media such as the New York Times, CNN, Los Angeles Times, Hill, Politico, BuzzFeed, Daily Mail, the BBC, and New York Daily News calling some of them a danger to the nation as they were allegedly publishing fake news.

