Putin Congratulates Bibilov on Election as S Ossetia President

EU Refuses to Recognize Presidential Election, Referendum in South Ossetia

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday congratulated Anatoly Bibilov on winning South Ossetia presidential elections, emphasizing Russia's continuing assistance in ensuring the republic's economic growth and security, the Kremlin said.

"I am certain that after your election the relations between our countries, based on principles of alliance and integration, will receive a further impetus," Putin wrote in a telegram posted on the Kremlin's website.

"Russia will continue to provide a full-scale assistance to S. Ossetia in resolution of current issues of social and economic development, as well as national security," the telegram said.

The presidential election in South Ossetia was held on April 9.

The breakaway republic of South Ossetia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. Russia recognized independence of the republics after the five-day war with Georgia following Tbilisi's offensive against South Ossetia. Georgia has not recognized the republics' independence and considers them part of its territory.

