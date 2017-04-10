Trump, Lofven to Strengthen Partnership Against Terror After Sweden Attack

–

WASHINGTON (Sputnik)US President Donald Trump and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven during a phone call agreed to strengthen their partnership in the war on terror in the wake of the recent attack in Sweden, the White House said in a press release on Monday.

"The two leaders agreed to maintain and strengthen the already close partnership between the United States and Sweden in the global fight against terrorism," the release stated.

During the call, which took place on Sunday, Trump also expressed his condolences to those who lost loved ones in Friday's attack, and wished those wounded a speedy recovery, the release added.

On Friday, four people were killed and others were injured when a truck driven by a 29-year-old Uzbek national living in Sweden drove into a crowd on a street in Stockholm.

