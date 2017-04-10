Register
20:24 GMT +310 April 2017
    A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves a flag as they celebrate in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014

    Daesh to Increase Terrorist Activities in Middle East, Internationally

    Daesh will redouble its terrorist activities, not only in its core area of operations in the Middle East but also internationally, in an attempt to maintain its relevance as it loses territory, according to report of the private intelligence firm Stratfor.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) will drastically increase its terrorist activities in the Middle East and internationally, the private intelligence firm Stratfor said in a report on Monday.

    "[IS] will redouble its terrorist activities, not only in its core area of operations in the Middle East but also internationally, in an attempt to maintain its relevance as it loses territory," the report stated.

    ISIL fighters in Afghanistan
    © Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries
    Daesh Seeks to Control Drug Trafficking in Northern Afghanistan
    In the second-quarter forecast in the Middle East and North Africa, the report added, Daesh will be ousted from strongholds in the region.

    The battle of Mosul in Iraq will come to a close while operations are underway to take the Syrian city of Raqqa, the report stated.

    However, these events will not eliminate Daesh, the report added.

    terrorism, Daesh, Stratfor, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      cast235
      Russia should prep Syria.
      I THINK the best is to allow CSTO in.
      CSTO can train on counter terrorism , so Syria have a bigger more effective group. It will need weapons and vehicles.
      because of U.N sanctions, Russia could bring own vehicles and operate them inside Syria.
      Until Syria can do it all by itself.
      But cities MUST be walled. And with great watch and protection.

      Then Syria will begin to end the air campaign and concentrate ONLY on the ground.
      Intel could be linked to CSTO and RATS.

      Russia neuter 100's of attacks yearly. Thus preventing the fall of cities. Syria could likewise. Perhaps adding rewards for info. People like some reward. Doesn't have to be big.
      Maybe arming citizens will help.
      DAESH and Al Qaeda, AL Nusra, loved to appear at night. To and unarmed , unprotected population . Separate them and kill all male. Rape all girls and babies.
      And quarantine the married women to then rape and kill them too.
      Perhaps IF they had weapons, they could had shoot it out and FORCE the terrorists to ask U.S , Mc Cain for more weapons.

      Also the region is been slaughtered by Israel over the Leviathan gas fields. They stretch deep into Syria.

      The pipes alone wouldn't had Britain France , Germany, NATO, U.S to react with such force.
    Show new comments (0)

