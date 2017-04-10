Daesh to Increase Terrorist Activities in Middle East, Internationally

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Islamic State terror group (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) will drastically increase its terrorist activities in the Middle East and internationally, the private intelligence firm Stratfor said in a report on Monday.

"[IS] will redouble its terrorist activities, not only in its core area of operations in the Middle East but also internationally, in an attempt to maintain its relevance as it loses territory," the report stated.

© Photo: Youtube/PressTV Documentaries Daesh Seeks to Control Drug Trafficking in Northern Afghanistan

In the second-quarter forecast in the Middle East and North Africa, the report added, Daesh will be ousted from strongholds in the region.

The battle of Mosul in Iraq will come to a close while operations are underway to take the Syrian city of Raqqa, the report stated.

However, these events will not eliminate Daesh, the report added.