G7 Energy Ministers Fail to Sign Joint Declaration Over US Policy Redo

ROME (Sputnik) — Energy ministers of the G7 countries did not adopt the final declaration because of the United States revising its policies on energy and climate, Italy's Minister of Economic Development Carlo Calenda said Monday on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"It turned out to be impossible to sign a joint final declaration that would have included all items on the agenda," Calenda said, as quoted by Askanews agency.

The delay was reportedly caused by Washington reviewing its policies on energy and climate.

Earlier on Monday, French Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal said that US Energy Secretary Rick Perry had not mentioned return to previous policies on climate change so far.

© AP Photo/ Gregorio Borgia Italy to Halt Flights Over Lucca Ahead of G7 Foreign Ministers Summit - Aviation Authority

On March 28, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order annulling several climate policies introduced by former administration. It is unclear if Trump will be willing and able to withdraw from the 2015 Paris climate deal signed by former US President Barack Obama.

On October 5, 2016, Obama formally ratified the Paris climate deal, capping his presidency-long environmental legacy. On November 4, 2016, the Paris Agreement on climate change came into force after being ratified by 111 countries.