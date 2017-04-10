G7 Energy Ministers Fail to Sign Joint Declaration Over US Policy Redo

"It turned out to be impossible to sign a joint final declaration that would have included all items on the agenda," Calenda said, as quoted by Askanews agency.
The delay was reportedly caused by Washington reviewing its policies on energy and climate.
Earlier on Monday, French Minister of Ecology, Sustainable Development and Energy Segolene Royal said that US Energy Secretary Rick Perry had not mentioned return to previous policies on climate change so far.
On October 5, 2016, Obama formally ratified the Paris climate deal, capping his presidency-long environmental legacy. On November 4, 2016, the Paris Agreement on climate change came into force after being ratified by 111 countries.
