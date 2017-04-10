RT Editor-In-Chief Comments on Foreign Media Helping Google Fight Fake News

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in April, tech giant Google said it would introduce globally a fact-checking feature, which would appear in the form of an information box next to Google Search or Google News items. This integrated tool will inform the user whether the story, assessed by fact-checking organizations and news publishers, can be considered true or false.

Эти люди (CNN, BBC, Guardian) маму родную от фейковых новостей не отличат. Но будут помогать Гуглу бороться с ними. https://t.co/E5xCbbCbpe — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) 10 апреля 2017 г.

"These people (CNN, BBC, The Guardian) wouldn't recognize fake news if it hit them in the face. But they will still help Google fight it," Simonyan wrote on her Twitter.

The list of fact-checking sites contains 115 media organizations, including The Guardian newspaper, The New York Times newspaper, BBC and CNN broadcasters, Associated Press news agency, NBC News broadcaster.

According to Google's April statement, only claims by publishers "algorithmically determined to be an authoritative source of information" will be displayed.